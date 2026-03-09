Apple’s Smart Home Display Now Coming This Fall: Here’s How to Get Ready Now »

From Mark Gurman on X, linking to his story on Bloomberg:
NEW: Apple’s long-in-the-works smart home display and speaker with facial recognition for showing your personal content is delayed again, waiting on Apple’s new Siri and AI features. Current plan: September.
I quoted it with the following:
PSA: You can pre-plan for this platform today using the session “Design Interactive Snippets.” No need to wait for WWDC.
Design Interactive Snippets walks through how to design for the kind of interactive, context-aware surface this hardware will use — Snippets are part of the Actions portion the new Siri and the content is powered by personal-context patterns that will finally be available when the device ships.
As you watch the session, think about how your app’s content and intents could show up on a home display – you’ can be ready when the device ships in September.
