Apple’s Smart Home Display Now Coming This Fall: Here’s How to Get Ready Now »

Mark Gurman has reported Apple's smart home display won't ship until the fall to debut alongside the new Siri features – here's the developer session you can watch now to get prepared.

From Mark Gurman on X, linking to his story on Bloomberg:

NEW: Apple’s long-in-the-works smart home display and speaker with facial recognition for showing your personal content is delayed again, waiting on Apple’s new Siri and AI features. Current plan: September.

I quoted it with the following:

PSA: You can pre-plan for this platform today using the session “Design Interactive Snippets.” No need to wait for WWDC.

Design Interactive Snippets walks through how to design for the kind of interactive, context-aware surface this hardware will use — Snippets are part of the Actions portion the new Siri and the content is powered by personal-context patterns that will finally be available when the device ships.

As you watch the session, think about how your app’s content and intents could show up on a home display – you’ can be ready when the device ships in September.

Give the session a watch and read the full story on Bloomberg.

Posts You Might Like

Dictate To Poke with the Action Button on Apple Watch Ultra »
Eli Kia shared his shortcut for the Poke assistant from Interaction – a simple Dictate Text + Send Message shortcut designed for the Action Button on his watch.
Show More
What’s New in Shortcuts – Issue 98
In between betas, we saw a new action come to Shortcuts, interesting rumors related to the future of Siri, stories sharing helpful tips, and more to do with Threads by Instagram.
Show More
Apple Intelligence Siri is over a year late, but that might be a good thing »
Michael Burkhadrt points out that more people will get to use the new Siri than if it launched on time. So... it's actually sort of in their favor?
Show More
The Suti PhoneBack For The iPhone 15 Pro Max – Minimal & Strong! »
TechnicallyTee has the lowdown on a new phoneback "case" for the iPhone – a nice solution that lets you enjoy your iPhone design.
Show More