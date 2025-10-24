New in the Shortcuts Library: TBPN shortcuts

I've been watching clips and tuning into TBPN for a while now – here's a set of shortcuts for catching the show.

I’ve just added a new folder to the Shortcuts Library — my set of shortcuts for TBPN, the tech & business news podcast.

Use these shortcuts to watch the video podcast, tune into episodes on the go, and find the show on X – plus check out Ramp, of course:

  • Watch TBPN TV: Takes the RSS feed for TBPuTube channel and opens the most recent item. Includes option to AirPlay to the Apple TV, or opens in full-screen on Mac.
  • Watch TBPN Live: Opens the /live URL of TBPN’s YouTube channel, which redirects to either the current livestream or the page of recent streams.
  • Play TBPN on Apple Podcasts: Finds and plays the latest episode of TBPN in the Apple Podcasts app. Also follows the show if you’re not already.
  • Open TBPN on Spotify: Opens the deep link into Spotify for the TBPN podcast.
  • Open TBPN on X: Opens the link into @TBPN’s profile on X, either on the web or into the mobile app.
  • Open Jordi Hays on X: Opens the X profile for cohost Jordi Hays.
  • Open John Coogan on X: Opens the X profile for cohost John Coogan.
  • Save time and money at Ramp dot com: Opens to the website for Ramp, the main sponsors of TBPN.

Check out the folder of TBPN shortcuts in the Shortcuts Library.

