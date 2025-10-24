New in the Shortcuts Library: TBPN shortcuts

I’ve just added a new folder to the Shortcuts Library — my set of shortcuts for TBPN, the tech & business news podcast.
Use these shortcuts to watch the video podcast, tune into episodes on the go, and find the show on X – plus check out Ramp, of course:
- Watch TBPN TV: Takes the RSS feed for TBPuTube channel and opens the most recent item. Includes option to AirPlay to the Apple TV, or opens in full-screen on Mac.
- Watch TBPN Live: Opens the /live URL of TBPN’s YouTube channel, which redirects to either the current livestream or the page of recent streams.
- Play TBPN on Apple Podcasts: Finds and plays the latest episode of TBPN in the Apple Podcasts app. Also follows the show if you’re not already.
- Open TBPN on Spotify: Opens the deep link into Spotify for the TBPN podcast.
- Open TBPN on X: Opens the link into @TBPN’s profile on X, either on the web or into the mobile app.
- Open Jordi Hays on X: Opens the X profile for cohost Jordi Hays.
- Open John Coogan on X: Opens the X profile for cohost John Coogan.
- Save time and money at Ramp dot com: Opens to the website for Ramp, the main sponsors of TBPN.
Check out the folder of TBPN shortcuts in the Shortcuts Library.