Entity Enhancements: Help Siri AI Better Understand Your Apps’ Content

With Siri AI, Apple has updated App Intents to better understand data from your apps – with IntentValueRepresentation, RelevantEntities, EntityCollection, and SyncableEntity.

In the WWDC26 session “ Discover new capabilities in the App Intents framework,” Apple introduced four new updates in the Entity Enhancements section:

These updates help developers represent unique data as known values, tell Siri what data is relevant, improve performance with large collections, and make sure data inside Siri conversations stays in sync across devices.

Here’s the start of the section on YouTube:

View the session overview and check out my coverage of each update: