Entity Enhancements: Help Siri AI Better Understand Your Apps’ Content

In the WWDC26 session “ Discover new capabilities in the App Intents framework,” Apple introduced four new updates in the Entity Enhancements section:
These updates help developers represent unique data as known values, tell Siri what data is relevant, improve performance with large collections, and make sure data inside Siri conversations stays in sync across devices.
Here’s the start of the section on YouTube:
View the session overview and check out my coverage of each update:
- Teach Siri AI to Share Structured Types Without Known Formats Across Apps with ValueRepresentation
- How To Register Relevant Content From Your App With the System and Siri AI
- Get Significant Siri AI Performance Improvements With Large EntityCollections
- Siri AI Continues Across Devices, Apps Can Stay In Sync With Stable IDs