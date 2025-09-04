Skip to the content
Search
Matthew Cassinelli
Siri Shortcuts, apps, and technology tips
Menu
Shortcuts Catalog
Shortcuts Library
Member Shortcuts
Action Directory
Newsletter
Membership
Learn More
Member Shortcuts
Sign in
Consulting
Partnerships
About
About Me
Style Guide
Editorial Policy
YouTube
Twitter
Add RSS Feed
Menu
Search
Search for:
Close search
Close Menu
Shortcuts Catalog
Show sub menu
Shortcuts Library
Member Shortcuts
Action Directory
Newsletter
Membership
Show sub menu
Learn More
Member Shortcuts
Sign in
Consulting
Partnerships
About
Show sub menu
About Me
Style Guide
Editorial Policy
YouTube
Twitter
Add RSS Feed
Shortcuts Catalog
Show sub menu
Shortcuts Library
Member Shortcuts
Action Directory
Newsletter
Membership
Show sub menu
Learn More
Member Shortcuts
Sign in
Consulting
Partnerships
About
Show sub menu
About Me
Style Guide
Editorial Policy
YouTube
Twitter
Add RSS Feed
Folder groups
All shortcuts are collected into the
same folders that I use
in the Shortcuts app.
This section shows both
free
and
members-only
shortcuts together in the same lists, unless otherwise specified.
iOS 18
Apple News Food
Conversations
Accessories
Action Button defaults
App Store
Apple Intelligence and Siri
Check In
Control Center
Controls
Freeform
Health app
Home Screen icons
Journal
Magnify
Reminder Lists
Spotlight Search
Wallet
Apps
Perplexity
Flipboard
Arc Search
Amazon app
Amazon
AirBnb
Bluesky
Callsheet
Google Search
ChatGPT
ChatGPT for Mac
Coffee
Comixology from Amazon
Discord
Disney Plus
Email
Endel
Fandango
Fantastical
Finances
Google
Google Assistant
Halide
Instagram
Instapaper
Ivory for Mastodon
Kindle
Kiroku Radio
Letterboxd Posts
Lunar
Mastodon
Mastodon Lists
Mastodon API
Mind Node
Netflix
Overcast
One Thing Menu Bar
Pocket
QuickBooks
Reddit
Reeder
Regal Cinemas
SwitchBot
TikTok
Time tracking
Things 3
Things tasks
Things lists
Threads
Threads scraping
TV Forecast
Twitch
Twitter
Video games
YouTube app
YouTube playlists
Apple apps
Apple Music Replay
Safari
Calendar
Home
Notes
Reminders
Reminders app
Groceries
Messages
Phone
FaceTime
Contacts
Health
Weather
Maps
Apple Maps
Music
Apple News
Books
Audiobooks
Podcasts
Podcast shows
Mail
Files
Pages
Numbers
Keynote
Voice Memos
Shortcuts
Shortcuts app
Shortcuts folders
Feedback
Apple Developer
TV App
Apple TV Originals
Apple TV Store
Camera
Photos
Apple Store
Apple Support
Clock app
Multiple Timers
Alarms
Stopwatch
Passwords
Software Update
Background Sounds
Sound recognition
Devices
Elgato Control Center
Powerbeats
iPad
AirPods
HomePod
Apple Watch
Apple Vision Pro rooms
Apple TV Remote
iPhone
Apple TV Apps
Stream Deck
Scripting
macOS
System control
Stage Manager
Wallpapers
Keyboard shortcuts
Active Window
Remote Login
Accessibility
Focus modes
Hotspot
Content types
Dates and Time
Copy and paste
Text
Text Editing
Rich Text
Dictation
File Storage
Printing
QR codes
URLs
Reading List
RSS feeds
Audio
Shazam
Health Samples
Workouts
Directions
Locations
Parking
Parked Cars
Ridesharing
Podcast controls
Podcast library
Podcast stations
GIFs
Image assets
Screenshots
Background Removal
Settings
Device
Clock
System Settings
Apple Pay
About
Storage
Keyboard
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
VPN
Notifications
Sounds
Screen Time
AirDrop
AirPlay
Picture in Picture
CarPlay
Display and Brightness
Wallpaper
Battery
Privacy and Security